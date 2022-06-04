Caltrans worker killed in I-80 hit-and-run near Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -A California Department of Transportation landscape maintenance worker was killed Friday in a hit-and-run on Interstate 80 near the Bay Area.

Quanda McGadney, 51, was working on I-80 in Solano County near Vacaville when she was hit and killed, Caltrans reported.

The suspect was arrested later away from the scene.

McGadney worked for the state of California for more than 18 years and joined Caltrans in 2018. She is survived by her 9-year-old daughter, Nairobi, and two sisters.

Her death is first Bay Area Caltrans employee to die on the job since 2017. She is the 37th in the history of Bay Area district and the 190th Caltrans worker to die on the job since 1921.

“This tragedy is particularly painful, coming so close to our workers memorial service just a little over a month ago, and drives home how dangerous our work on California’s roadways can be,” said acting Caltrans Director Steven Keck. “Our focus on safety and the ‘Move Over’ law and asking the public to increase their awareness of the people working on the highways on their behalf are part of our continued effort to eliminate these tragic incidents.”

A memorial fund is being established through the California Transportation Foundation to help her family.

