Advertisement

Caltrans worker killed in I-80 hit-and-run near Vacaville

Caltrans Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caltrans)
Caltrans Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caltrans)(PRNewswire)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 8:10 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) -A California Department of Transportation landscape maintenance worker was killed Friday in a hit-and-run on Interstate 80 near the Bay Area.

Quanda McGadney, 51, was working on I-80 in Solano County near Vacaville when she was hit and killed, Caltrans reported.

The suspect was arrested later away from the scene.

McGadney worked for the state of California for more than 18 years and joined Caltrans in 2018. She is survived by her 9-year-old daughter, Nairobi, and two sisters.

Her death is first Bay Area Caltrans employee to die on the job since 2017. She is the 37th in the history of Bay Area district and the 190th Caltrans worker to die on the job since 1921.

“This tragedy is particularly painful, coming so close to our workers memorial service just a little over a month ago, and drives home how dangerous our work on California’s roadways can be,” said acting Caltrans Director Steven Keck. “Our focus on safety and the ‘Move Over’ law and asking the public to increase their awareness of the people working on the highways on their behalf are part of our continued effort to eliminate these tragic incidents.”

A memorial fund is being established through the California Transportation Foundation to help her family.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austyn Busch and her black 2014 four door Jeep Cherokee.
Body found in vehicle identified as missing Sparks woman
Moonrocks fireworks mishap seriously injures two overnight
Michael O'Farrell and the scene of the crash with a motorcycle at Pyramid and Holman ways in...
Motorcyclist critically injured in Sparks hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Pedestrian hit, killed while walking near Truckee River
Fourth and K streets in Sparks as police investigate a shooting.
17-year-old injured in shooting that prompted lockdown at nearby school

Latest News

Gun legislation
National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Local Reaction
The Rock 'N Reno Challenge features nine days of play and nearly 650 games.
Massive Rock ‘N Reno Challenge has brought the best in senior softball for over 30 years
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
6-2-22
Rock 'N Reno Challenge Cup is country's Biggest Little senior softball tournament