Advertisement

Verizon issue causing problems for 911 callers in Sparks

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department on Friday reported an issue with Verizon customers contacting 911 in Sparks.

Police are working with Verizon engineers to re-establish a reliable connection, the department said in a press release.

They ask you not to test your phone. But if you need emergency assistance and are having trouble getting through to 911, you should call Sparks Police Dispatch at 775-353-2231.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austyn Busch and her black 2014 four door Jeep Cherokee.
Body found in vehicle identified as missing Sparks woman
Moonrocks fireworks mishap seriously injures two overnight
Michael O'Farrell and the scene of the crash with a motorcycle at Pyramid and Holman ways in...
Motorcyclist critically injured in Sparks hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Pedestrian hit, killed while walking near Truckee River
The scene of a fire on Virginia Foothills Drive.
House fire knocked down in southeast Reno; outdoor cooking to blame

Latest News

Give Out Day
Give Out Day
Investigators are looking for a light-colored, possibly silver, Nissan 4-door sedan. The...
Police searching for suspect who fired shots at City Hall
Movie Minute - June 3, 2022
Movie Minute: Theaters take a break from blockbusters, streaming services have plenty to offer
Baker's Mark - Bouchee Confections
Baker’s Mark: Caramel made simple with Bouchée Confections’ owner, Natalie Landsinger