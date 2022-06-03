Verizon issue causing problems for 911 callers in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department on Friday reported an issue with Verizon customers contacting 911 in Sparks.

Police are working with Verizon engineers to re-establish a reliable connection, the department said in a press release.

They ask you not to test your phone. But if you need emergency assistance and are having trouble getting through to 911, you should call Sparks Police Dispatch at 775-353-2231.

