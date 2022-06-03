Police searching for suspect who fired shots at City Hall

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department released photos of a vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting at Reno City Hall.

Investigators said around 2:30 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022, a person driving by fired at least five rounds at the building on E. First Street.

The building was unoccupied at the time except for security. No injuries were reported.

Investigators are looking for a light-colored, possibly silver, Nissan 4-door sedan. The driver’s side door handle appears to be damaged.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2677. You can also call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

