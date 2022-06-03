Advertisement

Nevada advocacy group organizes graduation ceremony for formerly incarcerated students

Congratulations to the class of 2020.(Pixabay)
By Freixys Casado
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:53 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Nevada group is helping formerly incarcerated students celebrate a new chapter in their life.

On Thursday evening, the volunteer group Nevada Prison Education Project (NPEP) held a Zoom graduation ceremony for eight formerly incarcerated graduates.

One of them is Ismael Santillanes, who went to jail for murder. “I had no hope, that word had no meaning.” While completing his sentence, he fell in love with poetry through workshops held by teacher Shaun Griffin.

“We would read copies from people who are famous in poetry but we would also read work that we had turned in the week before,” said Santillanes.

He says that beyond creating rhythm with each line, it was the process of putting his feelings into words that caused a change in him.

“Asking yourself, ‘Is that the right word?’ Is tantamount to asking yourself, ‘Who are you?’,” said Santillanes. “I started to think about others.”

Once out of prison, he moved to California where he later enrolled in Antioch College.

“They’re very willing to help you along... Just a very strange feeling coming from an environment where everybody is looking down on you,” said Santillanes.

He’s now weeks from completing his Master of Fine Arts, an accomplishment he got to celebrate with his mentor during Thursday night.

During the virtual ceremony, acting Nevada System of Higher Education Vice Chancellor Renée Davis, Nevada Department Of Corrections Education Director Kim Petersen, and poet Jimmy Santiago Baca spoke briefly.

“Education in the prison system is actually now quite small and to pursue a college education and get a degree in the outside world is a tremendous accomplishment,” said NPEP member Karen Gedney.

NPEP is a group of faculty administrators, students and advocates. Gedney says the goal is to make access higher education accessible to those impacted by the justice system.

“We have little subgroups. A subgroup for NSHE, a subgroup for people trying to affect legislation. You know, that’s a tough one,” said Gedney.

The also former prison physician adds this is the first of many other annual ceremonies.

Nine years after being released, Santillanes says he still struggles with finding jobs but he now sees the future with hope.

For further information about NPEP, email Shaun Griffin at shaunt.griffin@gmail.com, Camille Vega at cvega@tmcc.edu or Karen Gedney at kgedneymd@gmail.com.

