Multiple displaced in early morning house fire in Sparks

Sparks Fire is investigating a house fire that started just after 3:00 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022.
Sparks Fire is investigating a house fire that started just after 3:00 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022.(KOLO/Ray Kinney)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:46 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A house fire is under investigation in Sparks. The flames were reported just after 3:00 a.m. Friday, June 3, 2022 on Jarbidge Way.

According to Sparks Fire, all four occupants inside of the home were evacuated, as well as five dogs. Crews extinguished the flames and called the house unhabitable. The Red Cross is coming to the aid of those displaced.

The origin of the flames and any injuries are unknown.

