Movie Minute: Theaters take a break from blockbusters, streaming services have plenty to offer

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:03 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8′s in-house movie guru, Jayde Ryan, gives her take on the first three episodes of Obi-wan Kenobi now streaming on Disney+.

Ryan and Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko also discuss Hollywood Stargirl (Disney+), The Phantom of the Open (in theaters), Orville: New Horizons (Hulu) and season two of Physical (Apple TV+).

