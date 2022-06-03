Las Vegas cop arrested for assault, oppression under color of office

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) -A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detective was arrested Thursday on charges he used his police status to escalate a fight.

Colin Patrick Snyder, 32, was booked on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of oppression under color of office. He was no longer in custody late Thursday afternoon.

LVMPD said Snyder got into an altercation about driving near North Buffalo Drive and Regatta Drive in northwest Las Vegas. Snyder then drove his personal vehicle home and returned in his assigned unmarked police vehicle and the incident escalated. Snyder drew his gun on a citizen, LVMPD said.

An investigation showed Snyder broke the law, police said.

Snyder worked for LVMPD since 2016 and is currently in the theft crimes bureau. He will be placed on suspension without pay pending the outcome of the case.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.