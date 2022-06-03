Join the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada for its 4th annual UnchARTed Waters Artists Reception

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In February 2022, several students with down syndrome of various ages and abilities attended the UnchARTed Waters art labs to create unique works of art with professional and volunteer artists.

Now those works of art have been professional mounted and framed and will be up for auction at the 4th annual UnchARTed Waters Artists Reception Friday, June 3.

The Executive Director of the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada, Christina Ugalde, and the board president, Sarah Horseman, stopped by Morning Break to share the organization’s mission to help people and families impacted with down syndrome get the resources and support they need.

Friday night’s artist reception is from 5-7 p.m. at the Sierra Arts Foundation Gallery (17 S. Virginia Street, Reno). Some of the works of art will also be displayed at the Wild River Grille during Arttown in July.

