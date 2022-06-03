Crews respond to shed fire in Spanish Springs
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District responded to a shed fire Friday afternoon.
Smoke was seen around 1:15 p.m. June 3, 2022. The fire broke out at a home on De Wick Ct. near Calle De La Plata.
Crews anticipated it would be extinguished quickly without much threat to surrounding areas.
