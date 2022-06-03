Advertisement

Crews respond to shed fire in Spanish Springs

Smoke seen from a shed fire in Spanish Springs on June 3, 2022.
Smoke seen from a shed fire in Spanish Springs on June 3, 2022.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 1:37 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District responded to a shed fire Friday afternoon.

Smoke was seen around 1:15 p.m. June 3, 2022. The fire broke out at a home on De Wick Ct. near Calle De La Plata.

Crews anticipated it would be extinguished quickly without much threat to surrounding areas.

Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

