Advertisement

Beware of Price Gouging for Reno Rodeo Tickets

Reno Rodeo Ticket Price Gouging
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:04 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the Reno Rodeo kicking off June 16th, tickets have been a hot commodity and even selling out, so if you’re still shopping for your ticket Rodeo officials are warning consumers to look out for price gouging.

Since tickets went on sale in February, some rodeo fans have paid upwards of $100 for a set of tickets, when in reality tickets are actually only $30 dollars each.

“This is a family event, and its part of the heritage and the tradition of Reno, and we want to take care of the general public here. This event is put on for the people of Reno to come and enjoy and to experience the western lifestyle, and its great to have them, and not feel bad that they’re paying way too much for tickets,” said George Combs, General Manager of the Reno Rodeo.

The official place to buy your rodeo tickets is www.renorodeo.com.

If you see that tickets for the day you want to attend are sold out, you can head out to the ticket offices the day of and try to get tickets there, as the rodeo releases a pool of tickets each day as well, for the box office location, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austyn Busch and her black 2014 four door Jeep Cherokee.
Body found in vehicle identified as missing Sparks woman
Moonrocks fireworks mishap seriously injures two overnight
Michael O'Farrell and the scene of the crash with a motorcycle at Pyramid and Holman ways in...
Motorcyclist critically injured in Sparks hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Shooting generic
RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary
Pedestrian hit, killed while walking near Truckee River

Latest News

Street Vibrations Spring Rally
Street Vibrations Spring Rally returns this weekend
Reno News and Review print edition
Reno News & Review Returns With Print Edition
Colin Patrick Snyder
Las Vegas cop arrested for assault, oppression under color of office
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather