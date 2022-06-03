Beware of Price Gouging for Reno Rodeo Tickets

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the Reno Rodeo kicking off June 16th, tickets have been a hot commodity and even selling out, so if you’re still shopping for your ticket Rodeo officials are warning consumers to look out for price gouging.

Since tickets went on sale in February, some rodeo fans have paid upwards of $100 for a set of tickets, when in reality tickets are actually only $30 dollars each.

“This is a family event, and its part of the heritage and the tradition of Reno, and we want to take care of the general public here. This event is put on for the people of Reno to come and enjoy and to experience the western lifestyle, and its great to have them, and not feel bad that they’re paying way too much for tickets,” said George Combs, General Manager of the Reno Rodeo.

The official place to buy your rodeo tickets is www.renorodeo.com.

If you see that tickets for the day you want to attend are sold out, you can head out to the ticket offices the day of and try to get tickets there, as the rodeo releases a pool of tickets each day as well, for the box office location, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.