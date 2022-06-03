Advertisement

Baker’s Mark: Caramel made simple with Bouchée Confections’ owner, Natalie Landsinger

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:58 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Everything inside Bouchée Confections is designed to entice the eyes and then titillate the tastebuds. Natalie Landsinger started her chocolatier and pastry business by going to vendor fairs before finally opening a brick and mortar store on Moana Lane.

She stopped by Morning Break to show us how to make a simple caramel filling that she used in her top-selling bonbon, Salted Butter Caramel.

Ingredients:

  • Sugar 250g
  • Cream 200g
  • Glucose Syrup 75g
  • Butter 30g
  • Salt 1/8 tsp
  • Vanilla Paste 20g

Watch Friday’s segment to learn the steps to make the caramel. Don’t forget to let it cool before piping it into your bonbons or other desserts.

To support Bouchée Confections, follow them on Facebook and Instagram. You can also visit the store, located at 940 W Moana Lane #102.

