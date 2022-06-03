Gathering at The Arch Society to advance local art scene

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The owners of Masterpeace Studio organized an event at The Arch Society along 960 South Virginia Street.

They invited all artists including musicians, videographers, photographers, models, clothing designers, writers, poets, and anyone with ideas for the meet and greet.

It was a chance to just talk about ideas to advance the art scene in the Biggest Little City.

The idea is to ignite and inspire ideas and new kinds of creative work.

”We wanted to create a space that we didn’t have when we were growing up. A space where creatives could come together and congregate and make each other better,” said Masterpeace Studio, Anthony Carter.

Masterpeace studio organized this event because it provides space for artists to meet.

