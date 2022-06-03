Advertisement

Gathering at The Arch Society to advance local art scene

Several people gather at The Arch Society Thursday, June 2, 2022 to talk about art in the...
Several people gather at The Arch Society Thursday, June 2, 2022 to talk about art in the Biggest Little City and the role Masterpeace Studio could play to advance this scene.(Dan Pyke | KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:02 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The owners of Masterpeace Studio organized an event at The Arch Society along 960 South Virginia Street.

They invited all artists including musicians, videographers, photographers, models, clothing designers, writers, poets, and anyone with ideas for the meet and greet.

It was a chance to just talk about ideas to advance the art scene in the Biggest Little City.

The idea is to ignite and inspire ideas and new kinds of creative work.

”We wanted to create a space that we didn’t have when we were growing up. A space where creatives could come together and congregate and make each other better,” said Masterpeace Studio, Anthony Carter.

Masterpeace studio organized this event because it provides space for artists to meet. 

Click here if you’re looking for a space to create art.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austyn Busch and her black 2014 four door Jeep Cherokee.
Body found in vehicle identified as missing Sparks woman
Moonrocks fireworks mishap seriously injures two overnight
Michael O'Farrell and the scene of the crash with a motorcycle at Pyramid and Holman ways in...
Motorcyclist critically injured in Sparks hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Shooting generic
RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary
Pedestrian hit, killed while walking near Truckee River

Latest News

This Henderson Detention Center combination photo, shows suspects from left, Richard John...
California killing cited in Vegas-area bikers shooting case
Reno Rodeo Ticket Price Gouging
Beware of Price Gouging for Reno Rodeo Tickets
Street Vibrations Spring Rally
Street Vibrations Spring Rally returns this weekend
Reno News and Review print edition
Reno News & Review Returns With Print Edition