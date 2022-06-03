16th annual Reno-Tahoe Odyssey starts today

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Race178 is back with their Reno-Tahoe Odyssey relay run. Teams are meeting at Wingfield park and it starts this morning at 7 a.m.

A total of 2,600 people will be a part of the 178 mile loop! This is a log awaited event for many after it was canceled the past two years due to the pandemic.

RTO has around 215 that will be taking part in the adventure. Organizers say people come back year after year because of the bonding and camaraderie.

Eric Lerude is the president of Race178 and the race director of RTO. He mentioned and his wife organized this relay 18 years ago to showcase the beauty of the Reno-Tahoe region,

“When you’re with teammates and you pull off this accomplishment there’s no better feeling when you get to the finish line and you celebrate with your team. You ran around this 178 mile course and I think that’s what distinguishes it that’s what brings people back. It’s that feeling of accomplishment of being our and pulling off this big challenge and getting it done together, " LaRude said.

Teams will be starting all day long, so anyone can come out to Wingfield to cheer them on. Teams will be completing the relay tomorrow between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. tomorrow at Idlewild park.

