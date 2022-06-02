Advertisement

Threat at southeast Reno elementary school not credible

Washoe County School District logo.
(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 9:14 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Washoe County School District Police Department investigated a report of a threat at a southeast Reno elementary school but found it was not credible.

Classes at Donner Springs Elementary School resume as normal on Thursday, the school district said.

The school received a tip Wednesday about a threat – the nature of the threat was not specified – and school police investigated it.

“Please remind your students not to circulate unfounded rumors on any social media sites,” Donner Springs Principal Christopher Conn said in a message Wednesday night to parents. “Making threats is illegal, and the persons responsible for this can be prosecuted for their actions.”

Students, families, and staff can also report school and student safety concerns anonymously by contacting SafeVoice Nevada at 833-216-7233, or at http://www.safevoicenv.org, or through the mobile app.

