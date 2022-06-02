Sun Valley Pool is hiring lifeguards

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The pool in Sun Valley is set to open next Friday, June 10, but there’s a need for more lifeguards. Sun Valley Pool usually employs 14 lifeguards and they currently only have five applicants.

Applicants must be 15 years old or of age by the time they complete lifeguard training.

Brandon Lacow, Aquatic Supervisor shared what working as a lifeguard would look like,

“It’s a really fun environment, you get to learn about responsibility, you get to learn about working with the public, and how to work with your peers. We start our lifeguards out at $13.00 an hour our facility hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. We are offering to waive the fee of lifeguard certification if you pass we would like to offer you a job opportunity,” Lacow said.

Sun Valley Pool says safety is its number one priority and hopes to provide the community a fun summer experience.

To apply, click here.

