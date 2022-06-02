Advertisement

Sun Valley Pool is hiring lifeguards

The pool in Sun Valley is set to open next Friday, June 10, but there’s a need for more...
The pool in Sun Valley is set to open next Friday, June 10, but there’s a need for more lifeguards.(KOLO)
By Karlie Drew
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:43 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The pool in Sun Valley is set to open next Friday, June 10, but there’s a need for more lifeguards. Sun Valley Pool usually employs 14 lifeguards and they currently only have five applicants.

Applicants must be 15 years old or of age by the time they complete lifeguard training.

Brandon Lacow, Aquatic Supervisor shared what working as a lifeguard would look like,

“It’s a really fun environment, you get to learn about responsibility, you get to learn about working with the public, and how to work with your peers. We start our lifeguards out at $13.00 an hour our facility hours are Tuesday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. We are offering to waive the fee of lifeguard certification if you pass we would like to offer you a job opportunity,” Lacow said.

Sun Valley Pool says safety is its number one priority and hopes to provide the community a fun summer experience.

To apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austyn Busch and her black 2014 four door Jeep Cherokee.
Sparks Police no longer asking for help finding missing woman
Moonrocks fireworks mishap seriously injures two overnight
Michael O'Farrell and the scene of the crash with a motorcycle at Pyramid and Holman ways in...
Motorcyclist critically injured in Sparks hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Shooting generic
RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary
Pedestrian hit, killed while walking near Truckee River

Latest News

Carson City Invites the Community to Provide Comments on Possible JAC Fare Adjustments
Carson RTC proposes JAC fare increases to help fund operations and new amenities
In this photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, is a mountain lion after it...
Janitor corrals curious cougar in empty California classroom
Two men on mountain bikes enjoy the Sierra Vista Bike Course in Reno.
City of Reno and mountain bike coach team up to teach classes
Washoe County School District logo.
Threat at southeast Reno elementary school not credible