Sparks police ask for help finding missing man

Michael Garcia
Michael Garcia(Sparks Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:14 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help finding Michael Garcia, 28, who was last seen Monday when he walked away from his family’s home near 18th and H streets in Sparks.

Police said he has a mental health issue.

Police described him as Hispanic, 5 feet, 9 inches and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He walked away from his home and wore a blue shirt and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231.

