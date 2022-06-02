Sparks police ask for help finding missing man

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department asks for the public’s help finding Michael Garcia, 28, who was last seen Monday when he walked away from his family’s home near 18th and H streets in Sparks.

Police said he has a mental health issue.

Police described him as Hispanic, 5 feet, 9 inches and 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He walked away from his home and wore a blue shirt and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2231.

