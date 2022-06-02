Reno News and Review Reborn (in print)

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The man with the determined look on his face and a stack of papers under his arm searching every corner of Franktown Corners is Jimmy Boegle. The papers are something reno hasn’t seen in more than two years--a new copy of the Reno News and Review.

A man on a misssion, he has a long history with this publication.

“Either my first or second story I ever did for the News and Review was in 1996 as a summer intern and I was previewing something brand new called ARTOWN that Reno was trying for the first time.”

These days his titles include owner, publisher and executive editor. He could add circulation manager to that list because at the moment he’s trying to track down the news racks that once greeted the public at locations around town. Many apparently have disappeared, but he’s finding space on counters for his reborn print edition.

The News and Review was, for a few decades, a common sight here, a free alternative newspaper which featured a unique mix of in depth journalism, arts, entertainment, opinion and satire. The kind of paper you picked up outside a coffee shop to sort through while you waited for your eggs and bacon.

That all ended in 2020. declining revenues were cited at the time, but the pandemic chose the moment.

It’s existed on line since then, but Boegle recently bought it and has brought the print version back to life with or without his missing news racks.

“I felt like if I didn’t do this and try to bring back the News and Review, both on line and in print, I’m not sure who would.”

He’s swimming against strong currents. Times are difficult for local publications. The last printing press shut down recently. It’s a strange secret that all local news papers, including the Gazette Journal are printed over in California. The News and Review is now printed in Las Vegas.

The new version will be a monthly, but appears to have the familiar look and feel that the weekly did. It’s return is good news.

“The response we’ve gotten has been almost overwhelmingly positive,” says Boegle. i walked into a cvs and a clerk gasped and she almost started crying when she saw me putting it into the rack there.”

