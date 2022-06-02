Advertisement

LIVE: President Biden addresses recent mass shootings

President Biden addresses the nation June 2, 2022.
President Biden addresses the nation June 2, 2022.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:33 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austyn Busch and her black 2014 four door Jeep Cherokee.
Body found in vehicle identified as missing Sparks woman
Moonrocks fireworks mishap seriously injures two overnight
Michael O'Farrell and the scene of the crash with a motorcycle at Pyramid and Holman ways in...
Motorcyclist critically injured in Sparks hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Shooting generic
RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary
Pedestrian hit, killed while walking near Truckee River

Latest News

Reno News & Review
Reno News and Review Reborn (in print)
Michael Garcia
Sparks police ask for help finding missing man
Fourth and K streets in Sparks as police investigate a shooting.
One person injured in shooting at 4th and O streets in Sparks
Austyn Busch and her black 2014 four door Jeep Cherokee.
Body found in vehicle identified as missing Sparks woman