Police: Multiple shots fired at Wisconsin cemetery

Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.(WTMJ via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:21 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
RACINE, Wis. (Gray News) - Multiple shots were fired Thursday afternoon at a cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin, resulting in an unknown number of victims, according to police.

“At 2:26pm there were multiple shots fired at Graceland Cemetery,” Racine police tweeted. “There are victims but unknown how many at this time. The scene is still active and being investigated.”

The Racine Journal Times reports multiple people were shot and the nearby Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is treating an undisclosed number of victims, is on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution.”

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

The shooting reportedly occurred during the burial of Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who died Friday, May 20.

King was shot after fleeing from Racine police. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

