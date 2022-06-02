Advertisement

Parents of crash victim seek belongings: ‘We just want his memories’

By Ashley Grams
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:23 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jordan Adler was killed in a rollover crash on May 26th, 2022. Now his car is being held at Milne Towing. His parents believe his belongings, including a laptop and phone, are also there.

Adler’s parents say Milne is charging over $3,000 dollars for the towing fee to retrieve their son’s possessions.

“We want all his pictures on there, we want his memories,” said Barry Adler. “That’s all I’m asking for, we just want his memories.”

Jordan Adler was 31 years old and was following his dream of being a musician. His parents talked to him on the phone the night before he died.

“He called us that night, Wednesday night. It was around 9 in the evening and he said they had just finished the album and he had a song that he had recorded for my wife,” Barry said.

They believe the song he wrote for his mother is on his computer.

“All his recordings are on that computer, all his pictures are on that phone. We want that.”

Now, they’re trying desperately to track them down, making calls to Nevada Highway Patrol and Milne Towing.

Milne Towing has not confirmed what items they are holding.

“I spoke to the towing company, they said they could only release it to the registered owner of the vehicle. And I said ‘but the belongings in that don’t belong to the registered owner of the vehicle, they belong to my son and now he’s dead,’” Barry explained.

His son had recently purchased the car and had yet to update the registration. Milne Towing says the registered owner can pick up the items, but not without paying the fee of more than $3,000.

Barry is now calling everyone he can think of for help, including the Attorney General. The Attorney General’s office told him to make a complaint online.

“I went online, and I did the electronic complaint, but it’s going to take weeks or months before they get back to me,” he said.

