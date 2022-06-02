Nevada Treasurer to divest public funds from companies with assault weapons ties in wake of Texas shooting

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Treasurer’s Office announced Thursday it will no longer invest public funds in companies that profit off the manufacture or sale of assault-style weapons.

The move follows last week’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas in which 19 students and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old who legally purchased an AR-style rifle.

“As Nevada’s chief investment officer, I have a responsibility to ensure Nevada’s tax dollars are invested with minimal exposure to risk. Companies that profit on the manufacture and sale of assault-style weapons present a market risk I’m not willing to take,” said Treasurer Zach Conine. “Investments are fundamentally a plan for the future, and it’s time Nevada started investing in a better future where our children aren’t slaughtered in classrooms.”

The policy will also extend to vendors of the State Treasury.

The Treasurer’s Office manages an investment portfolio of over $49 billion, which includes:

Nevada’s General Portfolio - $7.2 billion

The Local Government Investment Pool - $2.4 billion

The Permanent School Fund - $527.45 million

Nevada Higher Education Prepaid Tuition Trust - $405.15 million

Nevada’s College Savings Plans - $38.8 billion

The Treasurer’s Office said it is evaluating all current assets and will work to divest any investments in companies that manufacture or sell assault-style weapons in the most fiscally prudent manner possible. The Office adds it will make sure that all potential divestments will not be sold at a loss and will ensure there won’t be a negative financial impact to the State’s investment portfolio.

Additionally, the State will direct external financial managers and outside investment partners to take similar action and limit business with manufacturers and sellers of assault style weapons.

Treasurer Conine is also calling on all other states, asset managers, and financial institutions to cease investments in these companies as soon as possible.

