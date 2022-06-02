Mark Wellman stops by KOLO8 with annual Adventure Day for disabled community approaching

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a staple event on the Sparks, Parks & Rec calendar. Mark Wellman’s Adventure Day for those with disabilities returns for its 17th installment on Sunday, June 5th from the Sparks Marina.

Each year, local residents have the opportunity to rock climb, kayak and bike using adapted equipment. This year’s event also adds an ‘Abilities Expo’, bringing over 10 organizations to the Marina to engage with the community in one area.

You can find more details here, as well as in the interview above with the man himself!

