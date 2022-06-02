Advertisement

Mark Wellman stops by KOLO8 with annual Adventure Day for disabled community approaching

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:41 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a staple event on the Sparks, Parks & Rec calendar. Mark Wellman’s Adventure Day for those with disabilities returns for its 17th installment on Sunday, June 5th from the Sparks Marina.

Each year, local residents have the opportunity to rock climb, kayak and bike using adapted equipment. This year’s event also adds an ‘Abilities Expo’, bringing over 10 organizations to the Marina to engage with the community in one area.

You can find more details here, as well as in the interview above with the man himself!

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austyn Busch and her black 2014 four door Jeep Cherokee.
Sparks Police no longer asking for help finding missing woman
Moonrocks fireworks mishap seriously injures two overnight
Michael O'Farrell and the scene of the crash with a motorcycle at Pyramid and Holman ways in...
Motorcyclist critically injured in Sparks hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Jesse "Kay" Arevalo
Man who supplied lethal fentanyl to high school students in Reno sentenced
Shooting generic
RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary

Latest News

Washoe County School District logo.
Threat at southeast Reno elementary school not credible
Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA).
Hot days means donations to Boys & Girls Clubs
6-1-22
Mark Wellman talks return of annual Adventure Day for people with disabilities
Fallon special events center
Fallon Gets New Special Events Center