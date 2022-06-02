Local coffee shop asking for community support with second location

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Coffee N’ Comics is asking for the community’s help with opening it’s second location. Their goal is $20,000, money they plan to use for bar renovations, paint, and furniture.

The coffee shop already has a location, just across the street from Reed High School. So far, they’ve raised nearly $6,500 through Indiegogo. The plan is to have a larger location than the one in Reno, with a stage and full bar.

There are different donation tiers through Indiegogo, which means the more you donate, the more swag you get. They include things like a limited edition t-shirt, your name on a barstool, and unlimited coffee for two years for the biggest donation.

“We do really cool things here in Reno,” said Alex Farside, Co-Owner of Coffee N’ Comics. “We’ve had Power Rangers come by. We’ve had actors from Star Wars TV shows. We have someone from Back to the Future coming. So really, it’s about building kind of a cool community that we’ve done here in Reno, and we wanna bring that to Sparks too.”

