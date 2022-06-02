Advertisement

Local coffee shop asking for community support with second location

By John Macaluso
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 8:41 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Coffee N’ Comics is asking for the community’s help with opening it’s second location. Their goal is $20,000, money they plan to use for bar renovations, paint, and furniture.

The coffee shop already has a location, just across the street from Reed High School. So far, they’ve raised nearly $6,500 through Indiegogo. The plan is to have a larger location than the one in Reno, with a stage and full bar.

There are different donation tiers through Indiegogo, which means the more you donate, the more swag you get. They include things like a limited edition t-shirt, your name on a barstool, and unlimited coffee for two years for the biggest donation.

“We do really cool things here in Reno,” said Alex Farside, Co-Owner of Coffee N’ Comics. “We’ve had Power Rangers come by. We’ve had actors from Star Wars TV shows. We have someone from Back to the Future coming. So really, it’s about building kind of a cool community that we’ve done here in Reno, and we wanna bring that to Sparks too.”

You can donate by scanning the QR code below or by going here.

Coffee N' Comics QR code
Coffee N' Comics QR code(STATION)

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austyn Busch and her black 2014 four door Jeep Cherokee.
Sparks Police no longer asking for help finding missing woman
Moonrocks fireworks mishap seriously injures two overnight
Michael O'Farrell and the scene of the crash with a motorcycle at Pyramid and Holman ways in...
Motorcyclist critically injured in Sparks hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Shooting generic
RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary
Pedestrian hit, killed while walking near Truckee River

Latest News

Coffee N' Comics accepting donations for second location
Coffee N' Comics accepting donations for second location
Reno Fire responds to an apartment fire in the area of Neil Road and Jamaica Avenue on...
Crews working an apartment fire on Neil Road and Jamaica Avenue in Reno
The pool in Sun Valley is set to open next Friday, June 10, but there’s a need for more...
Sun Valley Pool is hiring lifeguards
Carson City Invites the Community to Provide Comments on Possible JAC Fare Adjustments
Carson RTC proposes JAC fare increases to help fund operations and new amenities