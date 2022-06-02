Advertisement

Janitor corrals curious cougar in empty California classroom

In this photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, is a mountain lion after it...
In this photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, is a mountain lion after it entered an empty high school classroom in Pescadero, Calif., Wednesday, June 1, 2022. A quick-thinking member of the custodial staff was opening Pescadero High for the school day when the juvenile cougar was spotted and was able to safely confine the mountain lion said Detective Javier Acosta with the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office. No students or teachers were on campus at the time, Acosta said. (Javier Acosta/San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP)(Javier Acosta | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:20 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PESCADERO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a quick-thinking custodian safely confined a mountain lion in an empty classroom after it entered a Northern California high school.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office says no students or staff were at Pescadero High School south of San Francisco yet when the cat strolled onto campus.

An official says the animal, estimated to be about 40 pounds, appeared “lost and scared.” California wildlife officials tranquilized the cat and took it to the Oakland Zoo, where it was determined to be an underweight male about 4 to 6 months old.

The cat will have a fractured tooth removed before it’s released back into the wild.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Austyn Busch and her black 2014 four door Jeep Cherokee.
Sparks Police no longer asking for help finding missing woman
Moonrocks fireworks mishap seriously injures two overnight
Michael O'Farrell and the scene of the crash with a motorcycle at Pyramid and Holman ways in...
Motorcyclist critically injured in Sparks hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Jesse "Kay" Arevalo
Man who supplied lethal fentanyl to high school students in Reno sentenced
Shooting generic
RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary

Latest News

Two men on mountain bikes enjoy the Sierra Vista Bike Course in Reno.
City of Reno and mountain bike coach team-up to teach classes
Washoe County School District logo.
Threat at southeast Reno elementary school not credible
Mark Wellman's 17th Adventure Day takes place Sunday, June 5th from 10-2 at the Sparks Marina.
Mark Wellman stops by KOLO8 with annual Adventure Day for disabled community approaching
Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA).
Hot days means donations to Boys & Girls Clubs