Janitor corrals curious cougar in empty California classroom

PESCADERO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a quick-thinking custodian safely confined a mountain lion in an empty classroom after it entered a Northern California high school.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office says no students or staff were at Pescadero High School south of San Francisco yet when the cat strolled onto campus.

An official says the animal, estimated to be about 40 pounds, appeared “lost and scared.” California wildlife officials tranquilized the cat and took it to the Oakland Zoo, where it was determined to be an underweight male about 4 to 6 months old.

The cat will have a fractured tooth removed before it’s released back into the wild.

