Hot days means donations to Boys & Girls Clubs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Mining Association kicked off its seventh annual Hope for Heat campaign on Memorial Day in which it donates money to Boys & Girls Clubs of Truckee Meadows, Elko, Winnemucca, and southern Nevada.

The donations are based on high temperatures through Labor Day in Reno, Elko and Las Vegas.

The NVMA contributes $90 each day temperatures hit 90 degrees in Reno and Elko and will donate $100 every day Las Vegas heat reaches 100 degrees.

Also, in honor of its “100 Days of Giving” campaign commemorating 100 years in business, Granite Construction will donate an additional $33 per region every time the temperature milestones are reached.

“Nevada is known for its hot, dry summers and we’re counting on our Silver State to deliver sizzling temperatures again this year,” NVMA President Tyre Gray said in a statement. “Each day Mother Nature turns up the heat, Boys & Girls Clubs statewide and the children they serve will benefit, helping to set everyone up for success and a bright future.”

Since 2016, NVMA contributed $73,160 to Nevada nonprofits via the Hope for Heat program. More information: https://www.nevadamining.org/.

