Fallon’s new events center promises economic impact

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) -Located at the intersection of two major highways with ready access to the interstate and easy driving distance to Reno, Sparks and Lake Tahoe, Fallon sees itself as something of a hub in this part of the state, -a place others, especially those in more rural communities, drive to for shopping and other activities.

“It’s easy to get off I-80 and we’re on 50 and 95 already so I think it will only grow,” says Mayor Ken Tedford. “We are closer than you think.”

Fallon just added something, local officials expect to attract even more visitors for all sorts of reasons, a new events center--the Rafter 3-C Arena--was officially dedicated Wednesday. At $14 million, it’s a big bet with a big potential economic payoff.

“It’s definitely focused on bringing folks from outside the community into the community to see these different activities,” says Churchill County Manager Jim Barbee, “And while they’re here to hopefully spend some money at the motels, spend some money at the Wal-Mart, go to the restaurants.”

It seats 1800 in the bleachers around the arena and at the moment it’s no surprise that it seems set up for an indoor rodeo event. It will host--Battle Born Broncs--a warm-up competition ahead of the Reno Rodeo on the 15th and other equestrian events are expected to follow. But that dirt is covering a concrete floor and is meant to be removable converting the arena for all sorts of other gatherings.

“We could have an ice rink in here. We could have basketball courts, wrestling tournaments, pretty much you name it. .” says Barbee. “We actually had a vintage antique show that was held in here a week ago,.”

If they can keep the place busy, it’s not hard to imagine the economic impact. Early signs are encouraging. the place is already booked through November.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.