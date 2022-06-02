Driver of SUV dies after crashing into jack-knifed semi

CARLIN, Nev. (KOLO) - Investigators on Thursday identified the driver who died after crashing into a tractor trailer that jack-knifed on I-80 west of Carlin last Friday.

It happened around 11 p.m. May 27, 2022 about 12 miles west of Carlin.

The Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division said the driver of the tractor trailer was traveling west on I-80 and was going too fast for the wet road conditions. The driver lost control and the truck hit the left guardrail, then swerved and hit the right guardrail, before it jack-knifed, blocking the shoulder and both travel lanes.

Troopers said the driver of a white Acura SUV also heading west crashed into the back of the tractor trailer.

The driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Juan Alvarado-Martinez of Salt Lake City, was pronounced dead at the scene. Passengers inside the SUV were taken for medical treatment, though troopers did not released the extent of injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed to the crash or has information is asked to contact Trooper Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753- 1111.

