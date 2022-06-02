Crews working an apartment fire on Neil Road and Jamaica Avenue in Reno
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 7:47 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is on-scene of a structure fire in an apartment complex in the area of Neil Road and Jamaica Avenue. The flames were reported around 7:15 a.m. Thursday by a neighbor.
According to RPD, the rapid response team held the flames to the unit of origin in the complex, and all occupants have been evacuated. The cause is under investigation.
KOLO 8 News Now has a crew on-scene and will bring you more details as they become available.
