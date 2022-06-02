Crews working an apartment fire on Neil Road and Jamaica Avenue in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is on-scene of a structure fire in an apartment complex in the area of Neil Road and Jamaica Avenue. The flames were reported around 7:15 a.m. Thursday by a neighbor.

According to RPD, the rapid response team held the flames to the unit of origin in the complex, and all occupants have been evacuated. The cause is under investigation.

KOLO 8 News Now has a crew on-scene and will bring you more details as they become available.

Units on scene of a structure fire at Neil and Jamaica. @RenoFireDept rapid response held the fire to the unit of origin and all occupants evacuated. Please avoid the area as crews overhaul the structure. pic.twitter.com/sF0B2THS8g — Reno Fire Department (@RenoFireDept) June 2, 2022

Reno Fire responds to an apartment fire in the area of Neil Road and Jamaica Avenue on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Reno Fire Dept.)

Reno Fire responds to an apartment fire in the area of Neil Road and Jamaica Avenue on Thursday, June 2, 2022. (Reno Fire Dept.)

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.