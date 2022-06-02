City of Reno and mountain bike coach team-up to teach classes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is teaming up with Battle Born Prodigies to offer mountain bike lessons.

Ronnie Schoff is the business owner and trainer and says he’s a level three bike instruction certified coach

He has earned five star reviews on Yelp, Trip Advisor, Google, and Facebook.

He says he can run through the suspension set-up, teach about the mechanics of bike riding, and help his students develop the skills needed to excel at this sport.

”The advantage of having a coach is precise and correct feedback is good. It’s good to have someone film you and a coach can help you have a good time on the trail,” said Battleborn Prodigies Business Owner, Ronnie Schoff.

Private lessons cost $70 an hour for kids and $100 an hour for adults, but you can split the price by signing two people up at the same time.

The City or Reno will get a portion of the money from each lesson to pay for the upkeep of the Sierra Vista Bike Course.

