Child found behind couch dies after house fire: ‘The children were home alone’

A 10-year-old boy died after a house fire in Georgia. Rescuers found the child behind a couch inside the home. (Source: WRDW)
By WRDW Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:06 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia said a child has died after a house fire started in a neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reports the fire broke out at a home around 2 p.m. and spread to another residence.

Arriving deputies were able to evacuate the surrounding homes and businesses behind the houses, as reported by WRDW.

However, two children were also said to be inside one of the homes.

Deputies said they were able to find an 11-year-old in an upstairs bedroom but couldn’t immediately find the second child due to the extent of the fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and found 10-year-old Nicolas Mai in the downstairs living room behind a couch.

Nicholas’ parents, Tong and Toyet Tran, later arrived at the scene and followed an ambulance to the hospital, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Columbia County coroner said the 10-year-old boy died as a result of the fire.

“It is not known at this time how the fire started, but we do know that the children were home alone,” the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office shared in a statement.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation division and fire marshal were also called to the scene.

