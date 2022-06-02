Celebrate the history of the Highway 50 wagon train during Western Days in South Lake Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to the Highway 50 Association Wagon Train’s Western Days celebration in South Lake Tahoe.

The Wagon Train Association has been preserving and show casing the history of Highway 50 since the 1950s. Now in it’s 73rd year, the organization is bringing the history lessons to SLT.

Carol Spreckelsen stopped by Morning Break to talk about Saturday’s event.

June 4 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the History Museum Complex (3058 Lake Tahoe Blvd), there will be tons of family-friendly western activities including, tours of the history museum, 1930s log cabin and the Osgood Toll House; horse drawn carriage rides; arts and crafts; vendors; music; food and drinks.

Then on Sunday, June 5, the wagon train begins its journey from Round Hill to Placerville.

June 5 - Round Hill to Amaker Ranch

June 7 Tamarack Pines to Kyburz

June 8 - Kyburz to Fresh Pond

June 10 - Fresh Pond to Pollock Pines Community Center (There will be a big event with food and activities.)

June 11 - Polluck Pines to Placerville.

To learn more about the Highway 50 Wagon Train Association and to learn how you can help keep these history preservers funded, click here.

