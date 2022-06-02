Advertisement

Celebrate the history of the Highway 50 wagon train during Western Days in South Lake Tahoe

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:51 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The community is invited to the Highway 50 Association Wagon Train’s Western Days celebration in South Lake Tahoe.

The Wagon Train Association has been preserving and show casing the history of Highway 50 since the 1950s. Now in it’s 73rd year, the organization is bringing the history lessons to SLT.

Carol Spreckelsen stopped by Morning Break to talk about Saturday’s event.

June 4 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the History Museum Complex (3058 Lake Tahoe Blvd), there will be tons of family-friendly western activities including, tours of the history museum, 1930s log cabin and the Osgood Toll House; horse drawn carriage rides; arts and crafts; vendors; music; food and drinks.

Then on Sunday, June 5, the wagon train begins its journey from Round Hill to Placerville.

  • June 5 - Round Hill to Amaker Ranch
  • June 7 Tamarack Pines to Kyburz
  • June 8 - Kyburz to Fresh Pond
  • June 10 - Fresh Pond to Pollock Pines Community Center (There will be a big event with food and activities.)
  • June 11 - Polluck Pines to Placerville.

To learn more about the Highway 50 Wagon Train Association and to learn how you can help keep these history preservers funded, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austyn Busch and her black 2014 four door Jeep Cherokee.
Sparks Police no longer asking for help finding missing woman
Moonrocks fireworks mishap seriously injures two overnight
Michael O'Farrell and the scene of the crash with a motorcycle at Pyramid and Holman ways in...
Motorcyclist critically injured in Sparks hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Shooting generic
RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary
Pedestrian hit, killed while walking near Truckee River

Latest News

Single vehicle crash on eastbound I-80 at the West McCarran on-ramp May 26, 2022.
Parents of crash victim seek belongings: ‘We just want his memories’
Driver of SUV dies after crashing into jack-knifed semi
Coffee N' Comics accepting donations for second location
Coffee N' Comics accepting donations for second location
Coffee N' Comics is accepting donations for second location.
Local coffee shop asking for community support with second location