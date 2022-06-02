Advertisement

Carson RTC proposes JAC fare increases to help fund operations and new amenities

Carson City Invites the Community to Provide Comments on Possible JAC Fare Adjustments
Carson City Invites the Community to Provide Comments on Possible JAC Fare Adjustments(KOLO)
By Freixys Casado
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:24 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Currently, a one-way trip on Jump Around Carson (JAC) costs nothing. It’s one of the few perks left from the pandemic but it’s soon coming to an end as federal funding runs out.

Transportation manager, Chris Martinovich says JAC fares have not been changed since the system started service in 2005.

“We’re looking to reinstitute fares to cover some of our additional cost,” said Martinovich. “Whether they’re labor cost or they’re maintenance cost or they’re fuel cost as we’re all familiar with, looking at other ways to find revenue sources.”

To help offset operational expenses, the Carson City Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is proposing fare adjustments. For a standard one-way trip, a rider is looking at a 50-cent increase with free transfer. While a standard monthly pass could be $15 more.

For those using JAC Assist, the service for people with disability, a trip of less than a mile could cost $1 more and there’s a new monthly pass option for $60.

Those eligible for reduced fares include Seniors (60+ with ID); Military (active or retired...
Those eligible for reduced fares include Seniors (60+ with ID); Military (active or retired with ID); Youth (anyone 18 or under, with ID); handicapped/disabled (with Medicare or other proof).(KOLO)

Tim Fetters has used JAC for years. He was waiting at the bus stop, located in N Plaza St. when told KOLO8 News Now, that the fare increase was expected.

“Fifty cents ain’t nothing,” said Fetters. “They helped people for a long time, it’s time for them to get their money back.”

He says aside from those who are homeless, many passengers are not concerned with the changes.

“I’ve heard a lot of people in the bus talk, you know, about what’s gonna cost, this and that but they don’t seem to worry about it,” said Fetters.

According to Martinovich, adjustments are also needed for new amenities.

“Free Wi-Fi on the buses, a new contactless payment system as well as five new buses that are looking forward to getting here in the next few weeks,” said Martinovich.

The new buses will replace the existing ones. JAC is also looking at adding solar lights to bus stops and signs.

The Carson City RTC will consider the possible fare increase at their July 13, 2022 Board Meeting. Fares will not begin or increase before August 1, 2022.

The community is encouraged to comment on the possible fare increases by June 24, 2022. Comments can be submitted in several ways including by phone at 775-887-2355; by email at (comments@carsonareampo.com) or in writing to Transportation Manager, Carson City Public Works, 3505 Butti Way, Carson City Nevada 89701.

You can also comment in person. Carson City will host a public meeting to receive feedback next Wednesday, June 8 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austyn Busch and her black 2014 four door Jeep Cherokee.
Sparks Police no longer asking for help finding missing woman
Moonrocks fireworks mishap seriously injures two overnight
Michael O'Farrell and the scene of the crash with a motorcycle at Pyramid and Holman ways in...
Motorcyclist critically injured in Sparks hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Jesse "Kay" Arevalo
Man who supplied lethal fentanyl to high school students in Reno sentenced
Shooting generic
RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary

Latest News

In this photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, is a mountain lion after it...
Janitor corrals curious cougar in empty California classroom
Two men on mountain bikes enjoy the Sierra Vista Bike Course in Reno.
City of Reno and mountain bike coach team up to teach classes
Washoe County School District logo.
Threat at southeast Reno elementary school not credible
Mark Wellman's 17th Adventure Day takes place Sunday, June 5th from 10-2 at the Sparks Marina.
Mark Wellman stops by KOLO8 with annual Adventure Day for disabled community approaching