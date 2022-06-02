Carson RTC proposes JAC fare increases to help fund operations and new amenities

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Currently, a one-way trip on Jump Around Carson (JAC) costs nothing. It’s one of the few perks left from the pandemic but it’s soon coming to an end as federal funding runs out.

Transportation manager, Chris Martinovich says JAC fares have not been changed since the system started service in 2005.

“We’re looking to reinstitute fares to cover some of our additional cost,” said Martinovich. “Whether they’re labor cost or they’re maintenance cost or they’re fuel cost as we’re all familiar with, looking at other ways to find revenue sources.”

To help offset operational expenses, the Carson City Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is proposing fare adjustments. For a standard one-way trip, a rider is looking at a 50-cent increase with free transfer. While a standard monthly pass could be $15 more.

For those using JAC Assist, the service for people with disability, a trip of less than a mile could cost $1 more and there’s a new monthly pass option for $60.

Those eligible for reduced fares include Seniors (60+ with ID); Military (active or retired with ID); Youth (anyone 18 or under, with ID); handicapped/disabled (with Medicare or other proof). (KOLO)

Tim Fetters has used JAC for years. He was waiting at the bus stop, located in N Plaza St. when told KOLO8 News Now, that the fare increase was expected.

“Fifty cents ain’t nothing,” said Fetters. “They helped people for a long time, it’s time for them to get their money back.”

He says aside from those who are homeless, many passengers are not concerned with the changes.

“I’ve heard a lot of people in the bus talk, you know, about what’s gonna cost, this and that but they don’t seem to worry about it,” said Fetters.

According to Martinovich, adjustments are also needed for new amenities.

“Free Wi-Fi on the buses, a new contactless payment system as well as five new buses that are looking forward to getting here in the next few weeks,” said Martinovich.

The new buses will replace the existing ones. JAC is also looking at adding solar lights to bus stops and signs.

The Carson City RTC will consider the possible fare increase at their July 13, 2022 Board Meeting. Fares will not begin or increase before August 1, 2022.

The community is encouraged to comment on the possible fare increases by June 24, 2022. Comments can be submitted in several ways including by phone at 775-887-2355; by email at (comments@carsonareampo.com) or in writing to Transportation Manager, Carson City Public Works, 3505 Butti Way, Carson City Nevada 89701.

You can also comment in person. Carson City will host a public meeting to receive feedback next Wednesday, June 8 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center.

