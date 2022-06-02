38 recruits graduate from Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Academy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Officials with Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Police Department, and other local law enforcement agencies; celebrated their their newest recruits Wednesday morning at the Silver Legacy Grand Exposition Hall.

“Today was about moving forward, what does law enforcement look like, and my thing was serve our community proud, and with integrity, we always, as law enforcement have to do the right thing, even when no one is looking, and if you do that each and every day you’re going to serve your community great and we’re going to have a great law enforcement and community relationship,” said Washoe County Sheriff, Darin Balaam.

Graduates of the Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Academy were recognized in front of their family and friends for all of their hard work over the last 22 weeks, Sheriff Balaam, WCSO delivered the keynote speech, reminding the graduates that the most important thing about wearing the badge is serving the community with integrity and courage.

“The new class is coming in to serve this community, to be here for its community, every call is going to be important to us, it’s our main priority and safety all around is what we want,” said Deputy Leslie Carrillo, WSCO, who graduated Wednesday morning.

The 38 graduates will join the ranks of their respective agencies, helping alleviate the staffing shortages many law enforcement agencies are facing around the country.

”To know that here comes the light at the end of the tunnel, new people are coming on, it energizes our current staff, and for our new employees it makes them feel even more part of the family, whatever agency they go to, but more importantly as we’ve always taught in the academy and in speeches we are all one big family,“ said Sheriff Balaam, WSCO.

Of the 38 graduates, 22 will join Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, eight will join Reno Police, four will join Sparks Police, one will join University Police, two to Reno Fire Department, and one graduate will work for Washoe County Juvenile Services.

