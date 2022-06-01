Staying conscious of fire safety while cooking, recreating critical as weather warms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As summer approaches, it’s important to stay safe when doing anything fire-related. Recent fires in the region have been caused by smoking and cooking, two easily avoidable situations.

“We always want to take a moment to remind our residents to be cognizant of the fire threat,” said Adam Mayberry, public information officer for Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District. “It really only takes one time to create a catastrophe.”

In regards to cooking, Mayberry says to make sure grills and smokers are placed at least 10 feet from any structures and never under an umbrella or awning. He says to keep them free of flammable residue and to check for gas leaks if using a propane tank.

Also, be aware of the weather.

“Keep a close eye on it, try not to leave it unattended, particularly during those high wind gust days,” said Mayberry. “The wind really is the most dangerous ingredient for us. It spreads that fire faster than we can deploy and mobilize our resources.”

Mayberry says to have a plugged in hose nearby. When recreating in Nevada’s wildlands, he suggests having some tools, water and a small fire extinguisher as to avoid a major wildfire.

If you end up starting and extinguishing a fire on your own, he says to still call 911 so a professional can confirm there’s no longer a threat.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.