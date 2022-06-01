Advertisement

One dead in rollover on US 95A in Lyon County

Nevada State Police(Nevada State Police)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:29 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police responded Wednesday to a fatal rollover crash on U.S. 95 Alternate in Lyon County.

It was reported at 3:50 p.m. on June 1, 2022 near Wabuska Road.

Troopers said it was a single-vehicle crash involving a blue truck. One person was ejected, prompting a response from Care Flight.

No word yet on what led up to the rollover.

Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

