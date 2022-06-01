One dead in rollover on US 95A in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police responded Wednesday to a fatal rollover crash on U.S. 95 Alternate in Lyon County.

It was reported at 3:50 p.m. on June 1, 2022 near Wabuska Road.

Troopers said it was a single-vehicle crash involving a blue truck. One person was ejected, prompting a response from Care Flight.

No word yet on what led up to the rollover.

#BREAKING Fatal rollover crash of a blue Chevy pickup on US-95 Alt in the area of Wabuska Rd, north of Yerington. Driver was ejected and succumbed to their injuries. Drive cautiously in area and watch out for first responders and others on scene. #DriveSafeNevada — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Comm (@NVStatePolice_N) June 2, 2022

