Nevada’s Jian Li You a hidden gem for diving

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Diving Head Coach Jian Li You recently won Mountain West Diving Coach of the Year for the seventh time. This marks her tenth time winning a coach of the year award with Nevada.

You has been with Nevada for more than 26 years and has credited her divers for the accolades she’s gotten, even saying they deserve an award more.

“I think my divers deserve it more than I do,” said Coach You. “The diver of the year, like Laura Isabella, but I am proud. This award means a lot this year.”

The 2021-22 diving season saw five divers from Nevada qualify for the championship final of the 1-meter, the first time that’s ever happened in the Mountain West.

“No team has five divers in the top 8. So I am very happy when I hear that,” said Coach You. “Usually I don’t care about that much, but this year it means a lot to me.”

The accolades Coach You has received throughout her coaching career don’t stop with Nevada. She also made history, along with one of her most famous pupils, during last year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“She was the first woman U.S.A. diving coach at an Olympic games in history,” said local Olympian Krysta Palmer. “So she was able to make history there and I also then had made history for being the first woman to qualify in individual 3 meter and also in synchronized 3 meter. We’re a little power duo.”

Palmer says Coach You has become so much more than just a coach to her.

“She’s taken me from being a walk on student athlete all the way to being an Olympic Bronze medalist, so we’ve developed a good friendship, a good coach-athlete relationship, and she’s really just been a Mom to me throughout my whole journey.”

