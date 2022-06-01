Advertisement

Nevada’s Jian Li You a hidden gem for diving

The Nevada Diving coach earned her tenth Coach of the Year award last season.
The Nevada Diving coach earned her tenth Coach of the Year award last season.(STATION)
By John Macaluso
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:04 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Diving Head Coach Jian Li You recently won Mountain West Diving Coach of the Year for the seventh time. This marks her tenth time winning a coach of the year award with Nevada.

You has been with Nevada for more than 26 years and has credited her divers for the accolades she’s gotten, even saying they deserve an award more.

“I think my divers deserve it more than I do,” said Coach You. “The diver of the year, like Laura Isabella, but I am proud. This award means a lot this year.”

The 2021-22 diving season saw five divers from Nevada qualify for the championship final of the 1-meter, the first time that’s ever happened in the Mountain West.

“No team has five divers in the top 8. So I am very happy when I hear that,” said Coach You. “Usually I don’t care about that much, but this year it means a lot to me.”

The accolades Coach You has received throughout her coaching career don’t stop with Nevada. She also made history, along with one of her most famous pupils, during last year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“She was the first woman U.S.A. diving coach at an Olympic games in history,” said local Olympian Krysta Palmer. “So she was able to make history there and I also then had made history for being the first woman to qualify in individual 3 meter and also in synchronized 3 meter. We’re a little power duo.”

Palmer says Coach You has become so much more than just a coach to her.

“She’s taken me from being a walk on student athlete all the way to being an Olympic Bronze medalist, so we’ve developed a good friendship, a good coach-athlete relationship, and she’s really just been a Mom to me throughout my whole journey.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austyn Busch and her black 2014 four door Jeep Cherokee.
Sparks Police no longer asking for help finding missing woman
Moonrocks fireworks mishap seriously injures two overnight
Jesse "Kay" Arevalo
Man who supplied lethal fentanyl to high school students in Reno sentenced
Michael O'Farrell and the scene of the crash with a motorcycle at Pyramid and Holman ways in...
Motorcyclist critically injured in Sparks hit-and-run; suspect arrested
Shooting generic
RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary

Latest News

Happening today from 2:15 p.m. until 3:15 p.m.
Greenbrae Elementary first grade hosts community wide lemonade stand
Washoe County mail-in ballot drop box at the Registar Office.
Before the count comes the signature verification: How voter signature ‘curing’ works
Barton Health in South Lake Tahoe, has a slate of community programs for June that are free or...
Barton Health continues community wellness programs
Refreshing your wardrobe, home or garage for free! The Attic Thrift Store is under-going a...
Free spring cleaning giveaway in South Lake Tahoe