KOLO 8 Summer Fan Drive for seniors underway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s time to help our local seniors stay cool this summer!

KOLO 8 is partnering with the Washoe County Human Services Agency in an effort to collect fans for our most vulnerable.

The public is asked to donate new fans for our seniors from now through the month of August. Last summer, a record 800 fans were handed out to Washoe County seniors.

New fans must still be in the box and dropped off or picked up curbside at Washoe County Senior Services at 1155 E. Ninth St., building E. Fans can be dropped off Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Only donations of new fans in the box will be accepted.

Seniors are asked to contact Washoe County Senior Services at (775) 328-2575 ext. 9 to see if a fan is available before coming by.

Seniors without air conditioning and those who have not previously participated in the program are a priority.

The Carson City Senior Center is also accepting new fans for seniors. You can drop them off at 911 Beverly Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

