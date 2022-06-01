June is full of family fun at Greater Nevada Field

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Aces are in full swing this season, and the team isn’t slowing down. The organization has several promotions throughout the month of June to entice fans of all ages to come on out to Greater Nevada Field.

Mike Murray, Chief Commercial Officer for the Aces, stopped by Morning Break to talk about what’s happening at the Triple-A stadium.

First up, the Aces take you to a pineapple under the sea for Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob Squarepants Night on Saturday, June 4. The team will wear special SpongeBob themed uniforms during the game.

Dog Day is back Tuesday, June 14. Grab your furry friend and head down to Greater Nevada Field. Don’t forget to bring the proper vaccination paperwork to get inside the stadium.

June is Pride Month and the Aces are showing their support for the LGTBQ+ community with Pride Night on Thursday, June 16. The event promotes inclusion in Northern Nevada.

Then on Saturday, June 18, support our troops during Military Appreciation Night. This time the team will be wearing exclusive camo-green jerseys and will feature a Saturday Fireworks show after the game.

