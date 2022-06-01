Henry Spins Gem in Reno’s 3-2 Loss to Tacoma

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - Despite a stellar start from Tommy Henry, the Reno Aces (26-23) suffered a tough-luck 3-2 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers (17-31) Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Braden Bishop opened Reno’s scoring in the fifth with a solo homer that sailed over the left-field wall for a 1-0 lead.

Henry was wheeling and dealing for the Aces Tuesday night on the mound. The southpaw tossed six shutout innings of one-hit ball and punched out a career-high 11 batters. In three of the last five games, Aces’ starting pitchers have recorded 10-plus strikeouts.

Once Henry finished his night, the Rainiers scratched across three runs in the seventh and eighth innings for a 3-0 lead.

The Aces rallied in the eighth, starting with back-to-back singles from Bishop and Dominic Canzone. After Grayson Greiner reached base on an error to load the bases, Camden Duzenack cashed in with a sacrifice fly to right to plate Bishop and trimmed Tacoma’s lead to 3-2. Reno could not plate another run resulting in the 3-2 loss.

Bishop (2-for-3, HR, RBI, 2 R) was the lone Ace to record a multi-hit game against Tacoma.

After Tuesday’s game, the Aces closed the month of May with a 14-12 record.

With his 1-for-4 effort, Buddy Kennedy ended his red-hot month of May with a .321 batting average, a homer, 14 RBI and 16 runs scored in 22 games played.

Aces Notables:

Tommy Henry: 6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, career-high 11 K’s.

Braden Bishop: 2-for-3, HR, RBI, 2 R.

Buddy Kennedy: 1-for-4.

Seth Beer: 1-for-4.

Camden Duzenack: 0-for-2, RBI.

The Reno Aces continue their six-game homestand at Greater Nevada Field against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, through Sunday, June 5.

