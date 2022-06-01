Greenbrae Elementary first grade hosts community wide lemonade stand

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Some local first graders are learning when life gives you lemons, create a business opportunity. Greenbrae Elementary’s first-grade class will be hosting a lemonade stand today at 2:15 p.m.

What better way to kick off the start of summer vacation than with a lemonade stand. The first-grade classes have spent the last few weeks learning all about business and economics. A lemonade stand turned out to be the perfect end-of-school-year project.

AnnaMarie Bezick is a first-grade teacher at Greenbrae and she shared how this project came to be,

“This is the kids’ idea, we’ve been talking all about different businesses, and what it means to have a business and a successful business and what that looks like, Bezick continued, This is cool because it was put on all by the kids. They chose the name, they chose the cost, they chose the day, and the time to best increase their odds of having a successful go at it.”

The Sweet Lemons lemonade stand has introduced the kids to teamwork in business and what it means to make a profit.

Sebastian is a first grader in Miss Bezick’s class and he shared what people can expect at today’s event,

“We get to make lemonade and give it out to people so people can have some nice lemonade. The price is 50 cents so the price can be low so people will be more likely to buy it. We’ll never give up and we’ll keep on trying even if we make mistakes,” Sebastian said.

Besides sweetening things up before summer vacation, Greenbrae first grade is hoping to help their school out too, Kaydence mention how they are wanting to make enough money to have a shed for their recess supplies,

“If we have leftover money we can use it for the supplies, and if we have a little bit of extra money, we can use it for the new playground shed,” Kaydence said.

The first-grade teachers not only look at this project as a learning opportunity, but to show the kids the community is there for them as well,

“We’re hoping to show the kids how special their community is and how much they are supported and loved and cared for. We’re thinking when everyone shows up tomorrow, they will see that they have a whole pool of people around them that just support them,” Bezick said.

The Sweet Lemons lemonade stand goes until 3:15 p.m.

Greenbrae Elementary School is located at 1840 Fourth Street.

