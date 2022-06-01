Gardnerville man killed in Lake Tahoe crash

GLENBROOK, Nev. (KOLO) -A Gardnerville man died May 21 in a rollover crash in the Glenbrook area, the Nevada State Police said Wednesday.

Daniel Wayne Lopez, 56, was partially ejected in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

The NSP responded to the crash about 3:45 p.m. on May 21 to the area of Old U.S. 50 and Pray Meadow Road in Glenbrook.

The investigation shows a red 2010 GMC Canyon pickup was going west on private land and for an unknown reason went off the road to the left and overturned.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to email ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us about case #220501443

