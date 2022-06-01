Advertisement

Free summer music camp

By Denise Wong
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:17 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - School is almost out for the summer and the Reno Pops Orchestra has an incredible opportunity for young musicians.  It’s teaming up with the Washoe County School District to offer a summer music camp that is free this year.  Reno Pops President Kathy Walton stopped by KOLO 8 to give details on the program for middle and high school students.  She explains how kids can get involved.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austyn Busch and her black 2014 four door Jeep Cherokee.
Sparks Police no longer asking for help finding missing woman
Moonrocks fireworks mishap seriously injures two overnight
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Jesse "Kay" Arevalo
Man who supplied lethal fentanyl to high school students in Reno sentenced
Michael O'Farrell and the scene of the crash with a motorcycle at Pyramid and Holman ways in...
Motorcyclist critically injured in Sparks hit-and-run; suspect arrested

Latest News

Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
According to NHP, impairment may have played a part in a deadly head-on crash on I-80 near...
Driver identified in deadly crash near Wadsworth
Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard each testify in their defamation cases in a Virginia...
Why we watch the Depp Heard defamation case
The scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on Bently Parkway in Gardnerville on May 24, 2022.
Motorcyclist identified in deadly Gardnerville crash