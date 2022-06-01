Advertisement

Free spring cleaning giveaway in South Lake Tahoe

Refreshing your wardrobe, home or garage for free! The Attic Thrift Store is under-going a major spring cleaning process and staff members want to help anyone in need.(Barton Health)
By KOLO Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:49 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Ca. (KOLO) - Refreshing your wardrobe, home or garage for free! The Attic Thrift Store is under-going a major spring cleaning process and staff members want to help anyone in need.

The store teamed up with Barton Health’s Auxiliary volunteers to offer this weeklong give back that ends Sunday June 5. Everything that is set up on the patio will be up for grabs.

Organizers say its important now more than ever, as just about all of our daily necessities cost more, but many people’s wages aren’t keeping up. “Well, sometimes what happens is we’re getting too much ourselves and so this is a great opportunity to give back but also to provide to those who are....they’re hurting right now so we wanted to make it very easy, we’re doing it outdoors,” Director of Community Benefit for Barton Health, Chris Proctor details.

The store’s location is 970 Lodi Avenue in South Lake Tahoe.

To view the hours of operation and see what donated items are accepted, head to https://bartonhealth.org/tahoe/attic-thrift-store.aspx.

