Driver identified in deadly crash near Wadsworth

WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division is releasing more information about a deadly head-on crash that happened on Interstate 80 near Wadsworth earlier this month.

Investigators say drivers called to report a Ford Fiesta that was failing to stay in its lane in the area of I-80 and USA Parkway on Saturday, May 7. Troopers tried to pull the car over, but the driver reportedly made a U-turn and started going the wrong way on the freeway. The driver of the Ford, later identified as 20-year-old Alexander Emm of Yerington, hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee head on and was died at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to NHP, impairment may have played a part in the crash.

