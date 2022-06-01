Community invited to crawfish boil fundraiser to support ‘Felicity the Phoenix’

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Niemeyer & Friends Crawfish Boil Fundraiser and the Alta Vista Resource Center are hosting a fundraiser for a local family in need of financial help.

In 2019, then 17-year-old Felicity Cueva was involved in a harrowing motorcycle accident, narrowly escaping death. Felicity sustained a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs, collapsed lung, shattered scapula, kidney lacerations, and a brachial plexus injury. Felicity remained in a coma for weeks while family and friends waited patiently for her to wake up. Their prayers were answered the day she did wake up but still has a long road of recovery ahead of her.

She recently was accepted at the Mayo Clinic in hopes she might be able to regain some movement in her right arm, which is now completely paralyzed. So Niemeyer & Friends are helping to raise money to help the Cueva family pay for out of pocket expenses.

Felicity Cueva goes through a rehabilitation session as she recovers from a 2019 motorcycle crash. (Ryland Creates)

Felicity’s mother, Veronica Cueva, and owner of Alta Vista Resource Center, Christie White, stopped by Morning Break to share Felicity’s journey and invite the community to the special fundraiser in her honor.

The 2022 Crawfish Boil Fundraiser will be held Saturday, June 4 starting at 11am at Rancho San Rafael Park the middle pavilion.

The day will be filled with over 300 plus pounds of crawfish. First round of Crawfish will hit the tables at noon, Tickets are $10.00 per person for all you can eat. There will also be lots of family-fun activities like corn hole tournaments, volleyball, carnival games and more. There will be additional food options from the Rub Shack and Reno Tahoe Catering, for those that do not like crawfish. Drink specials, raffle prizes and a live auction will also be there.

To learn more about Felicity, her family and the journey she’s been on for the last 3 years, watch this YouTube video.

