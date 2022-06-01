Before the count comes the signature verification: How voter signature ‘curing’ works

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mail-in ballots are pouring in to Washoe County election offices, ready to be processed. However, they first must go through a signature verification process.

“When we receive it and we scan it in, we look to make sure that your signature on file, when you register to vote, matches the signature on the envelope,” said Bethany Drysdale, communications manager at Washoe County.

In the case those signatures don’t match or the voter forgets to sign, Nevada is one of 20 states with ballot ‘curing’ provisions. Meaning, local election officials shall notify voters of missing or mismatched signatures and voters have until the seventh day after the election to resolve the issue.

If your ballot is challenged you will be contacted by phone and/or mail and asked certain questions to ensure your identity. Once ‘cured’, the ballot returns to the sorting process.

“At the end of the day anybody’s ballot who has been challenged will trigger a letter that night, which will go out in the mail, the next day,” said Drysdale.

Those who don’t want to wait for a letter, can go to washoecounty.gov, click on ‘your government’ and then ‘check voter registration’ to see the status of their ballot.

“If you see that your ballot has been challenged and you called to cure it and it may have happened after the letter was issued, don’t be concerned if you receive a letter in the mail still,” said Drysdale.

Voters can cure ballots by mail or calling the Registar Office.

“We all sign differently on different days so if you have kind of a standard signature try to keep to that standard signature,” said Drysdale. “But it is so easy to cure the ballot, we really hope that people won’t be afraid when they see that their ballot has been challenged.”

Primary election day is June 14 and voters have until June 20 to cure their ballots.

Drysdale reminds voters they can still cast their ballot in person and surrender the mail-in ballot at their voting center.

Once you have cured your ballot, you can check on the status online or by calling the office at 775-328-3670. You can also call this number with any questions or concerns or email electionsdepartment@washoecounty.gov.

Early voting ballot drop box only is located at Reno-Sparks Indian Colony Smoke Shop, 7655 Pyramid Highway.

The location is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

