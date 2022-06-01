Barton Health continues community wellness programs

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Ca. (KOLO) -Barton Health in South Lake Tahoe, has a slate of community programs for June that are free or low-cost.

Barton Wellness Outing: Monday, June 6, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Meet staff at the Trout Creek Trailhead (behind Ross on Al Tahoe Blvd.) and this is weather dependent. View details at http://www.bartonorthopedicsandwellness.com/ortho-wellness/wellness-outings.aspx.

Wellness Webinar: Surviving in the Age of Fentanyl Poisoning: This webinar will address the growing crisis of fentanyl poisoning and the dangers of counterfeit prescription pills sold on social media. One pill can kill. The webinar will be hosted via Zoom and advanced registration is required. To register, visit BartonHealth.org/Lecture, or call 530.543.5537 for more information.

Childbirth Preparation Series is taking place Wednesdays, June 8 - June 29 (4-week series), 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. There is a 20 dollar course fee per couple. Expectant parents are encouraged to attend virtual childbirth classes at approximately 28 to 32 weeks. Registration is required; sign up and learn more at BartonOrthopedicsAndWellness.com/Classes. Call 530.539.6620 or email BartonWellness@BartonHealth.org for more information.

June is Men’s Health Month and there will be another Wellness Webinar Thursday, June 9, 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. focusing on gout prevention and treatment. The webinar will be hosted via Zoom and advanced registration is required. To register, visit BartonHealth.org/Lecture, or call 530.543.5537.

The virtual weekly support group, Mommy and Me is for mothers and their babies up to three years old to discuss the ups and downs of parenting. These are held every Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Registration is required; sign up at BartonOrthopedicsAndWellness.com/SupportGroups. You can also email BartonWellness@BartonHealth.org or call 530.539.6620.

