Why we watch the Depp Heard defamation case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A couple of weeks ago, professor Paromita Pain says she got off a plane in her country of India. Her sister was there to greet her, asked how she was, at which point she asked Pain this:

“Are you following the trial?”

Pain says the defamation case between former spouses Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has garnered international attention because it involves celebrities.

In this case it’s celebrities that are well known, or at least many of us think we know them.

“As a member of the public, somewhere this is an opportunity for me, to be involved in their lives,” says Professor Pain. “It is like a soap opera that goes beyond the lives of the people. It’s a very cathartic experience,” she says.

The defamation case is about the First Amendment and the laws surrounding freedom of speech.

However, Professor Pain says underneath is the issue of domestic violence. Both sides in this case have alleged it. And the marriage is a classic case of a dysfunctional relationship.

What she does not want to get lost in all of the coverage; is a conversation about domestic violence.

“Domestic violence is probably an idea that is getting lost,” says Professor Pain. “But maybe, maybe and hopefully, this Amber Heard scandal is keeping afloat this concept and giving people and opportunity not to forget,” she says.

Forget the millions of dollars being asked for by both Depp and Heard.

Pain says the most important aspect of this case and the attention to it should come down to domestic violence. It’s unhealthy, affects couples and their children, and there are dangers that surround it.

If you are in such a relationship and want help here are some numbers to call.

1-800-799-7233 or 775-329-4150

