Veteran newsman John Howe dead at 93

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - KOLO 8 has lost one of its own.

Former Channel 8 newsman John Howe died last week.

Howe’s career spanned decades, beginning in radio in his native Oregon before moving to television in California, Las Vegas, and finally Reno.

He served as anchor and news director at KOLO 8 News Now in the 1970′s, guiding our swift recovery from the fire which destroyed our studios in 1977 and the transition from news film to electronic news gathering.

He insisted on accuracy and honesty, passing along those values by mentoring a generation of young journalists who worked for him.

Howe was also active in the community, serving on local boards as firefighter and chief of the Silver Lake Volunteer Fire Department, and was instrumental in launching the crime-fighting organization, Secret Witness.

A celebration of life is planned for June 25, 2022 at the Mountain View Mortuary.

Howe was 93 years old.

