Three arrested following highway shooting in Henderson

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At least three people are facing charges following a shootout involving two rival motorcycle gangs on Highway 95.

Just before noon on Sunday, May 29, Henderson Police were called to reports of a shootout that took place between the Hells Angels OMG and Vagos OMG.

Responding officers found multiple people had been shot. Six people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. At least two of them were reportedly in critical condition. A seventh person arrived at the hospital later with non-life threatening injuries.

The following men have been arrested: 66-year-old Richard Devries, 46-year-old Stephen Alo, and 26-year-old Russell Smith. They face multiple charges including:

6 counts Attempt Murder with a Deadly Weapon

6 counts Battery with use of a Deadly Weapon causing Substantia Bodily Harm (criminal gang enhancement)

6 counts Discharge Gun at/into Occupied Structure/Vehicle (criminal gang enhancement)

1 count Conspiracy to Commit Murder with Deadly Weapon

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.

Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.

