Advertisement

Three arrested following highway shooting in Henderson

Photo (from left to right): 26-year-old Russell Smith, 46-year-old Stephen Alo and 66-year-old...
Photo (from left to right): 26-year-old Russell Smith, 46-year-old Stephen Alo and 66-year-old Richard Devries.(Henderson Police Department)
By Rebecca Kitchen
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:30 AM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At least three people are facing charges following a shootout involving two rival motorcycle gangs on Highway 95.

Just before noon on Sunday, May 29, Henderson Police were called to reports of a shootout that took place between the Hells Angels OMG and Vagos OMG.

Responding officers found multiple people had been shot. Six people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. At least two of them were reportedly in critical condition. A seventh person arrived at the hospital later with non-life threatening injuries.

The following men have been arrested: 66-year-old Richard Devries, 46-year-old Stephen Alo, and 26-year-old Russell Smith. They face multiple charges including:

  • 6 counts Attempt Murder with a Deadly Weapon
  • 6 counts Battery with use of a Deadly Weapon causing Substantia Bodily Harm (criminal gang enhancement)
  • 6 counts Discharge Gun at/into Occupied Structure/Vehicle (criminal gang enhancement)
  • 1 count Conspiracy to Commit Murder with Deadly Weapon

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website.

Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austyn Busch and her black 2014 four door Jeep Cherokee.
Sparks Police Department seeks missing woman
Moonrocks fireworks mishap seriously injures two overnight
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Jesse "Kay" Arevalo
Man who supplied lethal fentanyl to high school students in Reno sentenced
Shooting generic
RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary

Latest News

10-week summer camp program begins this Saturday and Sunday.
Sky Tavern offers summer camp program for the whole family
Amba Martial Arts sending ten students to Wales for competition
Amba Martial Arts sending ten students to Wales for competition
Truckee Meadows Water Authority and National Forest Foundation Look to Protect Mt. Rose Watershed
New pilot program looks to protect Mt. Rose watershed, as heavy recreational use increases
Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza
Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza Update